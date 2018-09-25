China, Venezuela to push on with agreements - CNPC president

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* China and Venezuela will push through new cooperation agreements signed during a visit to Beijing by President Nicholas Maduro earlier this month, the president of top Chinese oil and gas group CNPC said on a visit to Venezuela, CNPC reported on Tuesday

* Zhang Jianhua, president of CNPC, visited Venezuela during September 19-20, just a week after Maduro’s visit to China as the crisis-struck OPEC nation seeks to convince China to disburse fresh loans

* Zhang attended a test operation ceremony at the MPE3 project, in which CNPC has invested, at the Jose Industrial complex in Barcelona city, CNPC said in a report on its news website. MPE3 has production capacity of 165,000 barrels per day of oil

* Zhang met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Finance Minister Simon Zerpa and exchanged views about moving the energy cooperation to a higher level, CNPC said, without giving further details

* Over a decade, China plowed more than $50 billion into Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements that helped Beijing secure energy supplies while bolstering an anti-Washington ally in Latin America.

* CNPC is a major investor in oil and gas exploration in Venezuela and also a top lifter of Venezuelan oil under the government-to-government loans for oil deals