China CNPC suspends Venezuelan oil loading, worried about U.S. sanctions-sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp has halted August loadings of Venezuelan oil following the latest set of U.S. sanctions on the South American exporter, two Beijing-based senior sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The Trump administration in early August froze all Venezuelan government assets in the United States and U.S. officials ratcheted up threats against companies that do business with Venezuela.

A CNPC spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.