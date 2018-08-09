RPT-China's Dada-JD Daojia raises $500 mln from Walmart, JD.com

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dada-JD Daojia, a Chinese online grocery and delivery firm, said on Thursday it has raised $500 million from Walmart Inc and JD.com Inc in its latest round of financing.

The company comprises two businesses and is partly owned by JD.com. Dada operates a network of 5 million delivery men, while JD Daojia partners with retail stores and provides one-hour delivery services of groceries and other items.

Walmart’s partnership with Dada-JD Daojia dates back to 2016, the statement said, adding that at present, 200 Walmart stores in 30 major Chinese cities have a presence in JD Daojia. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and David Lin, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)