May 4, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to suspend checks on U.S. scrap metal shipments, halting imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - The company in charge of inspecting scrap metal shipments from the United States bound for China said that it would suspend checks on shipments for one month starting on Friday.

China Certification and Inspection Group North America will stop processing applications and issuing certificates for scrap material shipments from May 4 to June 4, it said in a notice to customers.

The suspension of the pre-import checks will effectively halt scrap imports from the U.S.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

