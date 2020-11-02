UPDATE 1-Wheat sales from China's state reserves shoot up amid high corn prices

(Adds comments, more details, table)
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China sold 2.699 million tonnes
of wheat from state reserves last week, continuing strong sales
from the previous week, the National Grain Trade Center said on
Monday, as users scrambled to stock up on the grain amid soaring
corn prices.
China, the world's largest wheat producer and user, sold
67.74% of the wheat put up for auction during a weekly sale,
according to a statement on the trade center's website, as feed
makers bought the grain to substitute corn, which is getting
increasingly expensive on tightening supplies.
The sale, made at an average price of 2,356 yuan ($352.04)
per tonne, was up from 2,316 yuan per tonne in late June, when
the data was available on the official website for this year's
wheat auction results.
"Sales (of wheat) started to go crazy in the past couple of
weeks, with big chunk of buying from feed producers, because
corn prices have gone up so much lately," said a China-based
trader involved in the auction.
"There is no real shortage of grains, but people are
grabbing for grains for next year. It is pretty scary," said the
trader, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
Auction rates for wheat had been very low this year, at
around 10% and below in September, and only started to shoot up
lately as corn prices spiked.
China's corn futures hit highest record end of last month
before edging down slightly.
Wheat prices also went up on strong demand from feed sector.
Prices in Shandong , a top producer, rose to
2,430 yuan per tonne as of Monday, their highest since February,
2019.
Corn prices were expected to keep going up, meaning sales of
wheat from the state reserves in coming weeks would remain
strong, analysts said.
The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly
auctions from China's state reserves since June 22 this year.
Auction Total up Total Percentage Average price
date* for sale sold sold (yuan per
(tonnes) (tonnes) tonne)
28-Oct 3983946 2699068 67.74% 2,356
21-Oct 3984332 2924939 73.41% 2,357
14-Oct 4015809 1654115 41.19% 2,347
28-Sep 3013958 367930 12.20% 2,342
23-Sep 3041332 227835 7.49% 2,312
16-Sep 3053816 238510 7.81% 2,310
9-Sep 2075956 184083 8.86% 2,303
2-Sep 2029753 116176 5.72% 2,351
26-Aug 2026128 156314 7.71% 2,348
19-Aug 2051998 318897 15.54% 2,359
12-Aug 1117052 430129 38.50% 2,360
5-Aug 1046249 214342 20.48% 2,346
29-Jul 1098145 229923 20.93% 2,328
22-Jul 1040199 18395 1.76% 2,367
15-Jul 1042977 61109 5.85% 2,346
8-Jul 1058876 29285 2.76% 2,364
1-Jul 1049901 8780 0.83% 2,337
22-Jun 1058852 3959 0.37% 2,316
Auctions results for this year's wheat sale from state
reserves were available from June 22 on the trade center
website
($1 = 6.6924 Chinese yuan)
