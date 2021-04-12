UPDATE 2-China raises floor price for wheat auctioned from state reserves

(Tweaks headline, lede, updates with floor price) By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China raised the floor price for wheat auctioned from state reserves on Monday, a government notice said, in an effort to dampen demand for the food grain. The floor price for most of the wheat put out for weekly sale from state reserves was raised to 2,350 yuan ($358.99) a tonne, up from 2,290 yuan set in 2019, a notice on the website of the National Grain Trade Center said. Chinese traders and feed producers have been scooping up wheat from state reserves to substitute for corn in animal feed because of soaring corn prices. The buying spree has pushed up prices of staple food grain wheat. W-EXWDZH-GEN Li Hongchao, a senior grains analyst with trade website Myagric.com, said it was a further move by the government to balance the market, between corn, wheat, and rice. "It is ok for the cheap wheat to go into the feed market, but maybe not the good grade ones," Li said. China sold 515,209 tonnes of wheat, or only 12.81% of the total on offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement Monday. The volume sold, at an average price of 2,349 yuan per tonne, declined from more than 1.5 million tonnes sold in the prior week, after the government restricted trade. The government had permitted the participation of only flour processors, feed and livestock firms in the auction last Wednesday, essentially banning traders from the sale. The buyers were required to make a commitment that the wheat purchased would be for actual consumption and not for trading, the trade centre's notice on its website had said in early April. "The restriction on traders' participation in the auction has cooled down the sale, but it does not mean that the feed demand (for wheat) is weak," said Meng Jinhui, senior analyst with Shengda Futures. The fall in wheat sales also comes after China's corn prices declined from their record high levels hit early in the year, while a round of African swine fever outbreaks has reduced the pig herd in northern China, and curbed demand for feed. A purchasing manager for a flour processor said: "Demand for wheat from the feed sector is still quite strong." But he also said that the government intervention had pushed down the sale during last week's auction, while African swine fever outbreaks dented the demand a little. "Many feed producers have built their stocks till May ... We will need watch what happens in May," the manager, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said. The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021. Auction date Total up for Total sold Percenta Average sale (tonnes) ge sold price (yuan (tonnes) per tonne) TOTAL TO 48,215,509 26,048,709 DATE 7-Apr 4,021,715 515,209 12.81% 2,349 30-31-March 4,022,417 1,588,397 39.48% 2,363 23-24-March 4,001,540 1,030,397 25.75% 2,354 16-17-March 4,020,039 1,632,721 40.61% 2,356 9-10-March 4,033,082 2,263,416 56.12% 2,376 2-3-March 4,029,705 2,049,011 50.84% 2,372 23-24-Feb 4,033,758 1,681,496 41.68% 2,374 8-9-Feb 4,022,411 1,831,859 45.54% 2,373 2-3-Feb 4,023,477 1,718,708 42.71% 2,359 26-27-Jan 4,024,677 2,187,297 54.34% 2,373 19-20-Jan 4,030,694 4,026,476 99.89% 2,455 13-Jan 3,949,934 3,939,732 99.74% 2,504 6-Jan-21 4,023,775 2,099,199 52.16% 2365 ($1 = 6.5461 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Shailesh Kuber and Jane Merriman)