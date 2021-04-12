UPDATE 2-China raises floor price for wheat auctioned from state reserves

(Tweaks headline, lede, updates with floor price)
By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton
BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China raised the floor price
for wheat auctioned from state reserves on Monday, a government
notice said, in an effort to dampen demand for the food grain.
The floor price for most of the wheat put out for weekly
sale from state reserves was raised to 2,350 yuan ($358.99) a
tonne, up from 2,290 yuan set in 2019, a notice on the website
of the National Grain Trade Center said.
Chinese traders and feed producers have been scooping up
wheat from state reserves to substitute for corn in animal feed
because of soaring corn prices.
The buying spree has pushed up prices of staple food grain
wheat.
Li Hongchao, a senior grains analyst with trade website
Myagric.com, said it was a further move by the government to
balance the market, between corn, wheat, and rice.
"It is ok for the cheap wheat to go into the feed market,
but maybe not the good grade ones," Li said.
China sold 515,209 tonnes of wheat, or only 12.81% of the
total on offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the
National Grain Trade Center said in a statement Monday.
The volume sold, at an average price of 2,349 yuan per
tonne, declined from more than 1.5 million tonnes sold in the
prior week, after the government restricted trade.
The government had permitted the participation of only flour
processors, feed and livestock firms in the auction last
Wednesday, essentially banning traders from the sale.
The buyers were required to make a commitment that the wheat
purchased would be for actual consumption and not for trading,
the trade centre's notice on its website had said in early
April.
"The restriction on traders' participation in the auction
has cooled down the sale, but it does not mean that the feed
demand (for wheat) is weak," said Meng Jinhui, senior analyst
with Shengda Futures.
The fall in wheat sales also comes after China's corn prices
declined from their record high levels hit early in the
year, while a round of African swine fever outbreaks has reduced
the pig herd in northern China, and curbed demand for feed.
A purchasing manager for a flour processor said: "Demand for
wheat from the feed sector is still quite strong."
But he also said that the government intervention had pushed
down the sale during last week's auction, while African swine
fever outbreaks dented the demand a little.
"Many feed producers have built their stocks till May ... We
will need watch what happens in May," the manager, who declined
to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said.
The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly
auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.
Auction date Total up for Total sold Percenta Average
sale (tonnes) ge sold price (yuan
(tonnes) per tonne)
TOTAL TO 48,215,509 26,048,709
DATE
7-Apr 4,021,715 515,209 12.81% 2,349
30-31-March 4,022,417 1,588,397 39.48% 2,363
23-24-March 4,001,540 1,030,397 25.75% 2,354
16-17-March 4,020,039 1,632,721 40.61% 2,356
9-10-March 4,033,082 2,263,416 56.12% 2,376
2-3-March 4,029,705 2,049,011 50.84% 2,372
23-24-Feb 4,033,758 1,681,496 41.68% 2,374
8-9-Feb 4,022,411 1,831,859 45.54% 2,373
2-3-Feb 4,023,477 1,718,708 42.71% 2,359
26-27-Jan 4,024,677 2,187,297 54.34% 2,373
19-20-Jan 4,030,694 4,026,476 99.89% 2,455
13-Jan 3,949,934 3,939,732 99.74% 2,504
6-Jan-21 4,023,775 2,099,199 52.16% 2365
($1 = 6.5461 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Dominique
Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Shailesh Kuber and Jane
Merriman)
