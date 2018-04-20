China's state council approves Xiongan development plan - Xinhua

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s state council has approved development plans for the nation’s new economic zone of Xiongan in northern Hebei province, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Large-scale real estate development is strictly prohibited in Xiongan, according to the plan.

The Xiongan New Area was launched in April last year by President Xi Jinping and is part of a state-driven campaign to integrate the economy of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and ease congestion and pollution pressures in the Chinese capital. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)