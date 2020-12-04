Yongcheng Coal creditors approve more repayment plans after defaults

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Creditors of China’s Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co have agreed to repayment plans for two commercial paper issues after the state-owned miner defaulted on them in late November, underwriters said on Friday.

Defaults by highly rated Chinese state firms including Yongcheng caught the world’s second-largest bond market off guard last month and prompted speculation that Beijing may be renewing a deleveraging push interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At meetings on Tuesday, creditors agreed that Yongcheng would first repay 50% of the principal on the two issues on which it defaulted, with the remainder extended for 270 days, underwriters said in statements on the website of the National Interbank Funding Center.

Yongcheng’s 4.35% 1-billion yuan ($153.08 million) commercial paper, underwritten by China Citic Bank Corp Ltd and Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd, matured on Nov. 22.

Another 1 billion yuan 4.38% commercial paper issue, underwritten by China Citic Bank and Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd, matured Nov. 23.

The repayment plans follow the same structure as one agreed to by creditors to repay commercial paper on which Yongcheng defaulted on Nov. 10. The company said this week that it had repaid creditors 50% of the principal on that instrument.

Another creditor meeting to be held on Dec. 8 will vote on a similar plan - though with interest paid together with 50% of the principal - for another 1 billion yuan commercial paper issue maturing on Dec. 15, underwriters China Guangfa Bank Co Ltd and Bank of China Ltd said in a statement on Friday. A deal could avoid triggering a default.

Yongcheng faces maturities on two more 1 billion yuan commercial paper issues on Dec. 18 and Dec. 25, Refinitiv data shows.

Regulators have launched probes into Yongcheng, its auditor and some of its underwriters. ($1 = 6.5324 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)