China Youran Dairy raises $643 mln in Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - China Youran Dairy Group raised $643 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) by pricing its shares at the bottom of an indicated price range at HK$6.98 each, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

China Youran did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)