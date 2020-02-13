China's central bank sells 30 bln yuan of bills offshore

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday it had issued 30 billion yuan ($4.30 billion) of offshore bills in Hong Kong.

The People’s Bank of China priced a 20 billion yuan three-month tranche at a coupon of 2.55%, and sold another 10 billion yuan of one-year bills at 2.60%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement on Feb. 13.

The offshore yuan was 0.11% weaker at 6.9834 per dollar at 0453 GMT.