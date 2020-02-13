Financials
February 13, 2020 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's central bank sells 30 bln yuan of bills offshore

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday it had issued 30 billion yuan ($4.30 billion) of offshore bills in Hong Kong.

The People’s Bank of China priced a 20 billion yuan three-month tranche at a coupon of 2.55%, and sold another 10 billion yuan of one-year bills at 2.60%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement on Feb. 13.

The offshore yuan was 0.11% weaker at 6.9834 per dollar at 0453 GMT.

$1 = 6.9802 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Writing by Noah Sin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below