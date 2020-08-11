UPDATE 2-Overnight offshore yuan HIBOR rises to highest since May 2018

(Adds Hong Kong central bank response, context, updates offshore yuan price)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s overnight yuan borrowing costs jumped to a two-year high on Tuesday, with the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) rising across the board.

The overnight rate rose to 5.066%, the highest since May 31, 2018, and 217 basis points above the previous fix of 2.897% on Monday.

Some market participants noticed that cash conditions started to tighten up from Monday afternoon, with 95% of the CNH intraday repo facility capacity filled at one point.

As of 0800 GMT on Tuesday, 34% of the total 10 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) worth of daily quota was utilised.

“The rise of demand for CNH liquidity in the last couple of days was mainly due to payment and settlement needs of individual banks and investment flows into onshore market according to some market views,” a spokeswoman at the central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said via email.

“The HKMA’s RMB Liquidity Facility and the Primary Liquidity Providers have continued to provide liquidity support to banks, and the operation of the interbank money market also remains orderly,” she added, using the yuan’s other name.

Global investors have been driving capital into mainland China’s financial markets. Offshore holdings of Chinese bonds traded on its interbank market rose by a record 164.97 billion yuan in July, with net purchases through a Hong Kong-based trading link also hitting a record.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said liquidity tension was driven by a combination of factors including an upcoming bill auction by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), northbound equity investment via stock connect and IPOs in the financial hub.

“But the tension is likely to fade following the central bank’s bill auction,” Cheung said.

The PBOC will sell 20 billion yuan of 3-month yuan-denominated bills and another 10 billion yuan of one-year yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Such bill auctions usually drain some yuan liquidity days ahead of the issue.

Cheung and several traders also noted that a shrinking yuan deposit pool in the city could be the underlying cause.

Latest official data showed Chinese yuan deposits shrank 7.9% to 639.9 billion yuan in June while foreign currency deposits added 1.2%.

TIGHT CASH

Rises in the CNH HIBOR suggested tightness in yuan liquidity offshore, and that could mean shorting the Chinese currency has become more expensive.

At 0940 GMT, the offshore yuan was 0.28% stronger than the previous close, at 6.9413 per dollar. Its onshore counterpart also firmed on Tuesday.

Investors believe Chinese authorities engineered spikes in yuan borrowing rates in Hong Kong by squeezing yuan liquidity in 2016 and 2017 to support offshore yuan exchange rates and by extension relieving some of the pressure on the yuan onshore.

But traders and analysts said the PBOC had basically exited intervention and they did not seen any sign that major Chinese state-owned banks had recently been acting as agent banks to step into the market.

The HIBOR rate is set by the city’s Treasury Markets Association (TMA). ($1 = 6.9499 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)