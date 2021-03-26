Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

China yuan firms but poised for 6th week of losses on dollar strength, China-West tensions

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on
Friday, as Beijing vowed to continue to support its economy,
though the currency was on track for its sixth week of losses
due to a strengthening dollar and tensions between China and the
West. 
    The central bank said on Thursday China will maintain credit
support continuity and stability for small and micro firms.
 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5376 per dollar prior to market open, 94 pips weaker than
the previous fix of 6.5282. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5400 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5428 at midday, 47 pips firmer than the
previous late session close. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5426 per dollar.
    A rebound in the A-share market on Friday also helped
underpin the yuan, as foreign investors bought shares via the
Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong. 
    But traders said a higher dollar index, underpinned by
optimism around a U.S. economic recovery and COVID-19
vaccinations progress, could put pressure the yuan and other
currencies. 
    "The yuan could weaken to the 6.6 per dollar level given the
recent strength in the dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank.
    Another trader at a Chinese bank said increasing seasonal
dollar purchase at the end of the quarter could also weigh on
the yuan. 
    The dollar traded near multi-month highs against most major
currencies on Friday, supported by a wave of optimism over
improving U.S. economic data, the rollout of coronavirus
vaccines, and rising Treasury yields.  
    If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the
midday level, it would have dropped 0.5% against the dollar over
the week, its sixth straight week of declines. 
    Tensions between China and the West continued to weigh on
the Chinese currency. 
    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would prevent
China from passing the United States to become the most powerful
country in the world, vowing to invest heavily to ensure America
prevails in the race between the world's two largest economies.

    China sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United
Kingdom on Friday over what it called "lies and disinformation"
about Xinjiang.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.94, weaker than the previous day's
97.01. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.7251, 2.79 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 3:43AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5376   6.5282    -0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5428   6.5475    0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.08%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.22%
 Spot change since 2005                26.50%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.94       97.01     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.767      92.807    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5426    0.00%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7251    -2.79%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up