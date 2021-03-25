Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan dips as dollar draws strength from recovery hopes

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - The yuan dipped to a two-week
low on Thursday as brighter U.S. economic prospects continue to
bolster the dollar, chipping away at the relative appeal of the
Chinese currency.
    Following a more than 6% surge in 2020, the yuan will likely
move sideways against the greenback this year, reflecting
America's progress in vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under
control, traders say.
    Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5326 at midday,
after touching the lowest level since March 9. Prior to the
market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
 at 6.5282 per dollar, also a two-week low.    
    "The U.S. is expected to witness strong economic recovery
post-COVID, and fundamentals will clearly lend support to the
dollar," wrote Tang Xiangbin, forex analyst at China Minsheng
Banking Corp. 
    As a result, expectations for yuan appreciation will likely
be weakened, shifting the currency back into the pattern of
two-way fluctuations, Tang said. 
    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday U.S. banks
look healthy enough to be allowed to resume paying dividends and
repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic
officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic.
    New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams also
expressed optimism on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy could
recover more rapidly later this year as coronavirus cases drop
and more people are vaccinated.
    With the Joe Biden Administration launching massive stimulus
and U.S. bond yields climbing, the dollar index may have
bottomed and will likely trend upward this year, according to
Shen Jianguang, Chief Economist of JD Digits.
    However, the yuan could still appreciate slightly against
the dollar this year, thanks to Beijing's efforts to attract
foreign capital inflows, and limited outflow pressures, he wrote
in a recent report. 

    The yuan market at 4:44AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5282   6.5228    -0.08%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5326   6.525     -0.12%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.07%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.07%
 Spot change since 2005                26.70%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.99       97.04     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.555      92.597    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.534     -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7142    -2.77%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
