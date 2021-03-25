China's yuan dips as dollar draws strength from recovery hopes

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - The yuan dipped to a two-week low on Thursday as brighter U.S. economic prospects continue to bolster the dollar, chipping away at the relative appeal of the Chinese currency. Following a more than 6% surge in 2020, the yuan will likely move sideways against the greenback this year, reflecting America's progress in vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under control, traders say. Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5326 at midday, after touching the lowest level since March 9. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5282 per dollar, also a two-week low. "The U.S. is expected to witness strong economic recovery post-COVID, and fundamentals will clearly lend support to the dollar," wrote Tang Xiangbin, forex analyst at China Minsheng Banking Corp. As a result, expectations for yuan appreciation will likely be weakened, shifting the currency back into the pattern of two-way fluctuations, Tang said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to resume paying dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams also expressed optimism on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy could recover more rapidly later this year as coronavirus cases drop and more people are vaccinated. With the Joe Biden Administration launching massive stimulus and U.S. bond yields climbing, the dollar index may have bottomed and will likely trend upward this year, according to Shen Jianguang, Chief Economist of JD Digits. However, the yuan could still appreciate slightly against the dollar this year, thanks to Beijing's efforts to attract foreign capital inflows, and limited outflow pressures, he wrote in a recent report. The yuan market at 4:44AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5282 6.5228 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.5326 6.525 -0.12% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.07% Spot change since 2005 26.70% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 96.99 97.04 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.555 92.597 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.534 -0.02% * Offshore 6.7142 -2.77% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)