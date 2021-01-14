Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

China's yuan eases as dollar rebounds on higher U.S. yields

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped on
Thursday, guided lower by a weaker central bank fixing and as
the dollar extended its rebound from a three-year trough.
    The greenback rose against major peers on Thursday,
supported by higher U.S. yields, as President-elect Joe Biden
prepared to outline his plans for massive fiscal stimulus.
 
    The People's Bank of China set its midpoint rate for the
currency at 6.4746 per dollar prior to market open,
141 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4605.
    The spot market opened at 6.4688 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4718 at midday, 37 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    Traders said China's better-than-expected trade data did not
provide much support for the yuan, as the country's comparative
economic advantage could fade as the global COVID-19 vaccine
rollout helps revive demand elsewhere. 
    China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit
at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for its
goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs
data showed on Thursday.
    "The dollar index could rise further in the short-term,
putting pressure on the yuan, thanks to good news around the
vaccine progress and rosier expectations of a global economic
recovery," said a trader at a foreign bank.  
    China needs to innovate its monetary policy tools and
improve policy transmission mechanisms to strengthen its
international macroeconomic policy coordination, a central bank
official said in a research report on Wednesday. 
    Eyes were also on Sino-U.S. tensions. 
    The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people
familiar with the matter said, providing a brief reprieve to
Beijing's top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.
 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.98, firmer than the previous day's
95.97. 
    The global dollar index rose to 90.405 from the
previous close of 90.296. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4675 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6023, -1.93% away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:04AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4746   6.4605    -0.22%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4718   6.4681    -0.06%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.04%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.87%
 Spot change since 2005                27.89%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.98       95.97     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.405      90.296    0.1
   
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4675    0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6023    -1.93%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Sam Holmes)
