China's yuan eases as investors grow cautious after basket index hits 5-year high

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds comments and table, updates midday prices)
    SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a
firmer dollar on Wednesday, with many investors growing cautious
after the yuan's value against major trading partners surged to
a more than five-year high due to other currencies weakening
faster against the greenback.
    Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint at 6.4806 yuan per dollar, 49 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.4757. It was the weakest since
June 24.
    The index for yuan's trade-weighted basket rose
to 98.45, the highest since March 16, 2016, according to
Reuters' calculations based on official data.
    Many investors subscribe to a view that an index showing
above 98 would hurt China's exports, and some speculated that
policymakers could act to temper the strength of the yuan, which
has gained 0.8% against the dollar this year.
    "The relatively rich valuation of CNY, with year-to-date
3.8% appreciation against its basket, adds another layer of
vulnerability in the coming months, not to mention the
divergence in policy direction compared with the U.S. Federal
Reserve on tapering and normalization," Wee-Khoon Chong, senior
markets strategist for APAC at BNY Mellon, said in a note.
    The spot yuan opened at 6.4731 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.4748 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the
PBOC, told media on Tuesday that China would maintain normal
monetary policy stance and prioritise stability and focus on
domestic conditions.
    Sun's remarks came after the PBOC announced on Friday that
it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves.
    But still, some investors took the surprise RRR cut as a
sign of a dovish tilt and believed that higher liquidity should
put downward pressure on the yuan, according to traders.
    They added that a firmer dollar in global markets also
weighed on the yuan in morning trade, as the greenback gained
support after high U.S. inflation numbers spurred bets of faster
monetary policy tightening than Fed officials have so far
signalled.
    Some said investors would shift their attention to Fed Chair
Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and
Thursday for more clues on the timing of a tapering of stimulus
and higher interest rates. 
    By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.726,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.48 per dollar.

    The yuan market at 0402 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4806   6.4757    -0.08%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4748   6.4685    -0.10%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.09%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.83%
 Spot change since 2005                27.83%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         98.38       98.31     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.726      92.804    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.48      -0.08%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6478    -2.52%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Himani Sarkar, Gerry Doyle & Simon Cameron-Moore)
