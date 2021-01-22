Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

China's yuan eases, set for weekly rise on dollar weakness

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped on Friday
amid worries over Sino-U.S. relations, but was set for a slight
weekly gain amid dollar weakness. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4617 per dollar prior to the market open, 79 pips firmer
than the previous fix of 6.4696. 
    In spot market trading, the yuan opened at 6.4680
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4679 at midday, 84 pips
weaker than the previous late session close. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4711 per dollar.
 
    Traders said hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions under
the new Joe Biden administration were starting to fade, which
could limit the yuan rally.  
    "The market is somewhat cautious for now amid the worries
over Sino-U.S. relations," said a trader at a foreign bank. 
    Janet Yellen, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for
Treasury Secretary, promised a comprehensive review of China's
implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal, and said Washington
would work more closely with allies to address "abusive"
practices by the world's second-largest economy.   
    The Biden administration also faced pressure from Republican
lawmakers on its second day in office for a more forceful
response to Beijing's announcement of sanctions against the
architects of former President Donald Trump’s tough China
policy. 
    Often fraught Sino-U.S. relations have been one of the key
factors influencing the yuan in over the past few years. 
    For the week, though, the yuan gained ground against the
dollar which retreated as investors' appetite for riskier
currencies increased. 
    The dollar was headed for its worst week of the year on
Friday as investors refreshed bets that a pandemic recovery
could push the greenback lower still.  
    If the yuan stays around its midday levels into the late
night close, it would have appreciated 0.2% to the dollar for
the week. So far in the new year, it has firmed 0.9%, extending
a near 7% rally in 2020.
    For the week, the Chinese currency also found support from
strong GDP data. 
    China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with
growth beating expectations to end a rough coronavirus-stricken
2020 in good shape. It is poised to expand further this year,
even as the pandemic rages unabated elsewhere. 
    The country's foreign exchange regulator said the current
yuan exchange rate is within a reasonable and balanced range.
   
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.77, weaker than the previous day's
95.91. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.099 from the
previous close of 90.108. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6101, 2.25 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 3:39AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4617   6.4696    0.12%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4679   6.4595    -0.13%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.10%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.93%
 Spot change since 2005                27.96%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.77       95.91     -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.099      90.108    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4711    -0.05%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6101    -2.25%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
