US Dollar Report

China's yuan eases to 1-week low to reflect dollar rebound

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a
one-week low against a rebounding dollar on Monday, while many
investors expect the Chinese currency to consolidate at current
levels following sharp gains at the start of the year.    
    The dollar extended gains on Monday, as increases in
U.S. yields and hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's
largest economy prompted some investors to temper bearish bets,
pulling the currency further away from recent multi-year lows.

    To reflect the strength in the greenback, the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week
low of 6.4764 per dollar prior to market opening, 56 pips or
0.09% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4708. 
    In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan opened
at 6.4761 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4926, the softest
level since Jan. 4. By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands
at 6.4841, 81 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
    Traders said losses in the yuan were tracking the stronger
dollar, but the market was also taking a breather after last
week's sharp rallies as the yuan appreciated more than 0.8%
against the dollar after a near 7% rise in 2020.
    And many market participants were cautiously gauging
authorities' attitude towards a firmer yuan after the PBOC
rolled out a slew of measures to reduce capital inflows last
week.
    "The recent high frequency of policy finetuning showed that
China wanted to slow down the pace of RMB appreciation," Tommy
Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said in a
note. 
    "This may counter the seasonal demand for RMB ahead of
Chinese New Year holiday. We expect the USD/CNY to be traded in
a relative narrow range in the coming weeks." 
    PBOC Governor Yi Gang also told the official Xinhua news
agency in an interview published on late Friday that China will
continue to let the market play a decisive role in setting the
yuan exchange rate in 2021.
    China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at a
reasonable and balanced level, maintain a managed floating
exchange rate regime, and pay attention to guiding expectations,
Yi was quoted as saying.
    The global dollar index rose to 90.404 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4835 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4764   6.4708    -0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4841   6.476     -0.12%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.12%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.68%
 Spot change since 2005                27.64%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.8        95.8      0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.404      90.303    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4835    0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6144    -2.09%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)
