Asian Currency News

China's yuan edges higher, all eyes on FOMC meeting

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan inched
higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the central
bank set a slightly firmer daily fixing, but its strength was
capped as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting.
    With the U.S. economy picking up steam, investors will be
watching for any indications that the Fed could start raising
rates earlier than it has previously indicated, which could
support a stronger greenback.
    Traders said the outcome could prompt more market
volatility, though the likelihood of a clear policy shift is
low.    
    "The yuan is probably going to be directionless today. We'll
have to wait and see how the market reacts to the Fed's decision
and (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's comments," said a trader at a
foreign bank.
    Before the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint
rate of the yuan's daily trading band at 6.4978 per
dollar prior, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5029. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.5060 per dollar and edged
up to 6.5025 around midday, 35 pips firmer than Tuesday's late
session close.
    The offshore yuan was 10 pips weaker than the
previous day's close at 6.5031 per dollar.
    Analysts continue to expect the yuan to appreciate this
year, though at a slower pace than 2020, when it appreciated
6.7%. Authorities have stepped up efforts to contain the yuan's
rise, with the central bank purchasing its most foreign exchange
in more than five years in February.
    Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
that at least one major state-owned bank is conducting large
currency swaps in the mainland China market, possibly as part of
efforts to rein in the yuan.
    Rising tensions between Beijing and Washington could also
put a damper on the currency's rise.
    U.S. officials said that Washington will take an
uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska,
the first face-to-face meetings between U.S. and Chinese senior
officials since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to push
back against Beijing's "coercion and aggression" including some
of its territorial claims.
    
    The yuan market at 4:06AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4978   6.5029    0.08%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5025   6.506     0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.07%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.40%
 Spot change since 2005                27.28%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.89       96.9      0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.908      91.873    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5031    -0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6808    -2.74%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang in Shanghai;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
