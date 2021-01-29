Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's yuan edges lower, but tight liquidity limits drop

    SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged down against
the dollar on Friday but remained near recent highs amid
continued tight liquidity conditions that have driven rates
higher, and as the U.S. currency held near recent highs on
safe-haven buying.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 98 billion
yuan into the financial system through its open market
operations on Friday, snapping three days of net drains.
    But the injection was not enough to halt a rise in
short-term money rates, which rose for a fifth straight day on
Friday.
    "Despite the PBOC's net liquidity injection, the size was
not sufficient to fill the liquidity gap across the Chinese New
Year and it is too early to conclude the end of liquidity
squeeze for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at
Mizuho Bank.
    Before the market open, the PBOC set the midpoint of the
yuan's daily trading band at 6.4709 per dollar,
firmer than the previous fix of 6.4845. 
    Even so, spot yuan opened at 6.4530 per dollar
and weakened to 6.4631 by midday, 131 pips softer than
Thursday's late session close.
    The offshore yuan weakened to 6.478 per dollar from
a close of 6.4761, even as overnight offshore yuan borrowing
rates hit their highest level since June 2017.
    Traders said the yuan and the dollar index remained
range-bound for the time being, but the dollar could strengthen
as the implementation of U.S. stimulus boosts activity in the
world's largest economy.
    "In the near term the yuan is likely to continue to
fluctuate and remains relatively steady. But a turnaround may be
brewing, and its previous one-way appreciation trend may
change," said a trader at a Chinese bank. 
    The global dollar index rose to 90.743 from the
previous close of 90.564 on Friday, having risen this week on
safe-haven buying, with investors concerned that U.S. President
Joe Biden's stimulus package may be smaller than the proposed
$1.9 trillion. 

    The yuan market at 4:10AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4709   6.4845    0.21%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4631   6.45      -0.20%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.12%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.01%
 Spot change since 2005                28.06%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.35       96.03     0.3
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.743      90.564    0.2
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.478     -0.23%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6303    -2.40%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; additional reporting by Jindong
Zhang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
