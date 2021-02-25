China's yuan edges up as dovish Fed dents dollar

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan nudged higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on a firmer daily fixing by the country's central bank, and as the dollar remained stuck in the doldrums following dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.4522 per dollar, firmer than Wednesday's fix of 6.4615. Spot yuan opened slightly weaker at 6.4581 per dollar before firming to 6.4523 by midday, 33 pips stronger than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan firmed to 6.4475 per dollar by midday. Traders said the yuan would likely remain directionless in the near term, with few clear factors guiding it higher or lower. While market indicators continue to point to expectations of more yuan strength, rising U.S. interest rates have reduced the yield premium of Chinese debt, a major factor driving portfolio inflows and supporting the yuan over the past year. The spread between Chinese 10-year government bonds and U.S. 10-year Treasuries stood at 187 basis points on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data, its lowest point since early May . "U.S. yields are on an upward path, and in the long term there's nothing stopping us seeing (a 10-year yield of) 1.8%. In the near term this could help to support the dollar," said a trader at a Chinese bank. For now, a weak dollar index would continue to support the yuan, he added. The global dollar index fell to 90.043 from the previous close of 90.045. Fed Powell Chairman reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank wouldn't adjust policy until the economy is clearly improving, and will look through any near-term spike in inflation. The dollar index is has risen less than 1% from nearly three-year lows touched in early January. Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, said that the dollar index would likely continue a moderate decline, with the euro continuing to display conditions supporting a small rise against the dollar despite the dovish orientation of the European Central Bank. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), which gauge market expectations for the yuan, traded at 6.625. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4522 6.4615 0.14% Spot yuan 6.4523 6.4556 0.05% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.18% Spot change since 2005 28.27% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 96.16 96.12 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.043 90.045 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4475 0.07% * Offshore 6.625 -2.61% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)