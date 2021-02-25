Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan edges up as dovish Fed dents dollar

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan nudged higher
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on a firmer daily fixing by
the country's central bank, and as the dollar remained stuck in
the doldrums following dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint
rate at 6.4522 per dollar, firmer than Wednesday's
fix of 6.4615. 
    Spot yuan opened slightly weaker at 6.4581 per
dollar before firming to 6.4523 by midday, 33 pips stronger than
Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan
firmed to 6.4475 per dollar by midday. 
    Traders said the yuan would likely remain directionless in
the near term, with few clear factors guiding it higher or
lower. 
    While market indicators continue to point to expectations of
more yuan strength, rising U.S. interest rates have reduced the
yield premium of Chinese debt, a major factor driving portfolio
inflows and supporting the yuan over the past year.
    The spread between Chinese 10-year government bonds and U.S.
10-year Treasuries stood at 187 basis points on Thursday,
according to Refinitiv data, its lowest point since early May
.
    "U.S. yields are on an upward path, and in the long term
there's nothing stopping us seeing (a 10-year yield of) 1.8%. In
the near term this could help to support the dollar," said a
trader at a Chinese bank. For now, a weak dollar index would
continue to support the yuan, he added.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.043 from the
previous close of 90.045. Fed Powell Chairman reiterated on
Wednesday that the central bank wouldn't adjust policy until the
economy is clearly improving, and will look through any
near-term spike in inflation.
    The dollar index is has risen less than 1% from nearly
three-year lows touched in early January.
    Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank,
said that the dollar index would likely continue a moderate
decline, with the euro continuing to display conditions
supporting a small rise against the dollar despite the dovish
orientation of the European Central Bank. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), which gauge market expectations for the
yuan, traded at 6.625.

    The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4522   6.4615    0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4523   6.4556    0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.00%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.18%
 Spot change since 2005                28.27%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.16       96.12     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.043      90.045    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4475    0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.625     -2.61%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao
Han in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
