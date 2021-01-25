Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan edges up but COVID spread limits gains

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan nudged higher
against the U.S. dollar on Monday, but its moves were
constrained against a backdrop of festering investor concerns
over the spread of the novel coronavirus and higher Sino-U.S.
tensions over Taiwan.
    Analysts and traders say the Chinese currency continues to
be supported by structural factors including attractive yield
premiums on Chinese debt and the continued recovery of the
world's second-largest economy from COVID-19 lockdowns last
year.
    But China's worst wave of new infections since March 2020
and persistent Sino-U.S. tensions are weighing on the unit. The
country on Monday reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases driven
by a spike in infections among previously symptomless patients
in northeastern Jilin province.
    "Recently the domestic pandemic has seen wider spread, which
is hitting market sentiment," said a trader at a Chinese bank.
"The yuan is likely to remain range-bound before the Lunar New
Year. Keep an eye on moves in the dollar."
    Adding to worries, tensions between Beijing and Washington
have been rising only days into the new administration of U.S.
President Joe Biden over flights by mainland Chinese bombers and
fighters into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

    Before the market open on Monday, the People's Bank of China
set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at
6.4819 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4617. 
    Under the influence of the weaker fixing, spot yuan
 opened slightly weaker at 6.4880 per dollar, but
quickly turned higher. 
    By midday, the currency was changing hands at 6.4763 per
dollar, 67 pips or about 0.1% stronger than the previous late
session.
    The offshore yuan firmed to 6.4852 from a close of
6.4974 as the global dollar index fell to 90.161 from the
previous close of 90.229. 
    Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said
that Chinese investors buying Hong Kong-listed shares through
the southbound leg of China's Stock Connect programme had slowed
the pace of yuan appreciation, but that this provided an
investment opportunity.
    "Between July and October last year, persistent strong
southbound flows did little to halt the steady decline of
USDCNY. The narrative for further CNY gains remains intact," he
said in a note.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), watched as a gauge of market expectations
for the yuan, traded at 6.6233.

    The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4819   6.4617    -0.31%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4763   6.483     0.10%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.09%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.80%
 Spot change since 2005                27.80%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.69       95.72     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.161      90.229    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.486     -0.15%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6233    -2.13%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
   
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong
Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
