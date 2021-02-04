Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

China's yuan firms after stronger PBOC guidance

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher on
Thursday after the central bank guided the currency higher,
though trading was thin ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
    Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.4605 per dollar, 64 pips firmer
than the previous fix of 6.4669.
    The spot market opened at 6.4617 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4590 at midday, 26 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4636 per dollar.
    Traders said the yuan would remain rangebound around current
levels due to reduced trading ahead of China's Lunar New Year
holiday.
    They said for the mid-term, the dollar rebound could be
limited by expectations of easing by the U.S. central bank,
while China could be the first to tighten its monetary policy
due to its steady economic recovery, helping provide support the
currency. 
    "The yuan has been too quiet recently and is expected to
remain so for the time being," said a trader at foreign bank. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.8, firmer than the previous day's
96.76.   
    Adding to optimism, China reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on
the mainland on Feb. 3, up slightly from 25 cases a day earlier
but still well below the peaks seen at the height of the latest
wave last month.
    China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the global
economy faces "many uncertainties and destabilising factors" as
it battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The PBOC will keep liquidity reasonably ample and maintain
support for an economic recovery in 2021 but won't resort to
flood-like stimulus, a central banker wrote in magazine article
seen on Wednesday.
    The dollar traded near its strongest in more than two months
against the euro and the yen on Thursday as pessimism about the
U.S. economic outlook receded before the release of important
data on the jobs market. 
    The global dollar index rose to 91.235 from the
previous close of 91.075. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4636 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6231, 2.46% away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:08 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4605   6.4669    0.10%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.459    6.4616    0.04%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.02%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.07%
 Spot change since 2005                28.14%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.8        96.76     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.235      91.075    0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4636    -0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6231    -2.46%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Sam Holmes)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up