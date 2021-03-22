China's yuan firms against dollar, anchored by sound economic fundamentals

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan was slightly firmer against the dollar by midday on Monday, after opening lower, as investors kept the faith with sound fundamentals in the world's second-biggest economy even as the United States appears bound for bumper growth. Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5076 per dollar at midday, having recovered ground lost after China's central bank set the mid-point at 6.5191, the lowest level in two weeks. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at 6.5104 per dollar from a previous close of 6.5083. The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said last week, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge in inflation. Expected policy changes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could have an adverse impact on China's capital inflows, Wang Yiming, a newly appointed policy adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a forum over the weekend. PBOC governor Yi Gang told the same forum that "monetary policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing risks". Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the PBOC has no intention of hiking rates, which could fuel yuan appreciation risk and capital inflow pressure, any time soon. But neither will it cut rates because doing so could jeopardise China's economic recovery and business confidence, he said. Ming Ming, analyst at Citic Securities, said improving economic fundamentals in the United States and Fed policy shift will lend support to the U.S. dollar, while easing appreciation pressure on the yuan. The PBOC is becoming more tolerant toward yuan fluctuations, and will prioritise monetary policy independence and free movement of capital, he said in a note. The yuan market at 5:21AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5191 6.5098 -0.14% Spot yuan 6.5085 6.5097 0.02% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.30% Spot change since 2005 27.16% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 96.83 96.76 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.003 92.092 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5104 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6923 -2.59% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)