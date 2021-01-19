Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan firms as dollar dips ahead of Yellen testimony

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed from
two-week lows on Tuesday, edging higher on a weaker dollar as
global investors await clarity on the policies of the incoming
administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
    The U.S. dollar index was off a one-month high at
90.668 ahead of the Senate testimony on Tuesday of U.S. Treasury
Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. 
    Yellen will say that the United States does not seek a
weaker dollar, the Wall Street Journal reported, although
analysts expect U.S. central bank policy to nonetheless drag on
the dollar.
    On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the
midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at 6.4883
per dollar prior to market open, its weakest level since Jan. 4,
after the yuan finished its previous onshore session at two-week
lows.
    Spot yuan opened at 6.4899 per dollar and firmed
to 6.4868 by midday, 53 pips stronger than Monday's late session
close. The offshore yuan firmed to 6.4925 per dollar,
from a close of 6.4960.
    In addition to the weaker dollar, traders said tight market
liquidity had also helped to push the onshore currency higher,
though they expect the PBOC to conduct liquidity injections to
stabilise sentiment ahead of next month's Lunar New Year
holiday.
    The central bank injected a net 75 billion yuan  ($11.6
billion) into the banking system on Tuesday, its largest such
injection this year, after interbank borrowing rates spiked on
Monday.
    On Tuesday, the overnight tenor of the Shanghai Interbank
Offered Rate (SHIBOR) rose to 2.236%, its highest since Nov. 16.
    "In the near term, the yuan will continue to follow
fluctuations in the dollar. Signs of an independent trend are
still not clear," said a trader at a Chinese bank.
    But the yuan is widely expected to rise in 2021 after the
country posted firm fourth-quarter growth figures on Monday,
giving authorities more leeway to pursue policy tightening.

    Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire
Privee in Hong Kong, said he expected authorities to continue to
focus on financial deleveraging in 2021, leading to wider
nominal spreads between Chinese and U.S. debt.
    "(Deleveraging) is supportive of a gradual yuan appreciation
trajectory, as that positive differential with the U.S.
continues to attract inflows into Chinese asset classes," he
said. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6285 on Tuesday.

    The yuan market at 4:21AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4883   6.4845    -0.06%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4868   6.4921    0.08%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.02%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.64%
 Spot change since 2005                27.59%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.75       95.87     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.68       90.768    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4925    -0.09%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6285    -2.12%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    


($1 = 6.4860 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; additional
reporting by Han Xiao in Beijing; editing by Richard Pullin)
