China's yuan firms as dollar dips on stimulus, vaccine hopes

    SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on
Wednesday after the central bank set a stronger mid-point for
the currency's daily trading band, and as rising risk appetite
and expectations for U.S. fiscal stimulus weighed on the dollar.
    Hopes for the imminent release of a coronavirus vaccine and
the expected choice of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's next Treasury secretary are
expected to continue to push the dollar lower.
    Yellen is seen as a "deficit dove" who has called for more
fiscal stimulus policies to support an economy ravaged by
coronavirus lockdowns.
    Market players are also awaiting more clues as to the makeup
of the Biden administration for indications on its attitude
toward China.
    "The positive impact of Biden's election on exchange rate
sentiment will soon come to an end," said Li Liuyang, chief
currency analyst at China Merchants Bank in Shanghai.
    "Following this, the yuan's direction will depend on the
Biden team's interactions with China, but this basically will
need to wait until after Biden takes office on Jan. 20." 
    He said he expected the yuan to trade in the 6.54-6.59 range
in the near term.
    Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the
yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.5749 per dollar,
firmer than the previous fix of 6.5809. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.5750 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.5773 at midday, 157 pips or 0.2% stronger
than the previous late session close.
    The offshore yuan strengthened to 6.5736 per dollar
around midday, with liquidity conditions tightening noticeably
due to a combination of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday and the Chinese Finance Ministry's sale of 5 billion
yuan ($760.24 million) of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong on
Wednesday.
    Overnight yuan borrowing costs in Hong Kong jumped to a more
than three-year high, with the overnight CNH Hong Kong Interbank
Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) jumping 301
basis points to 6.16817%, its highest since June 2, 2017.
    The global dollar index fell to 92.081 from the
previous close of 92.127. 

    The yuan market at 4:07AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5749   6.5809    0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5773   6.593     0.24%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.04%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       5.87%
 Spot change since 2005                25.83%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.51       95.74     -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.081      92.127    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5736    0.06%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7479    -2.56%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    


($1 = 6.5769 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
