Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

China's yuan firms as dollar slips

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on
Wednesday, but traded in a narrow range, after the central bank
guided the currency higher and on the back of a weaker dollar. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5046 per dollar prior to the market open, 57 pips firmer
than the previous fix of 6.5103 and strongest such guidance
since March 23. 
    In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5022 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.4990 at midday, 19 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.  
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4984 per dollar.
    Traders said the yuan would remain rangebound around the 6.5
 level for the short term, as the dollar index climbed back
above 91 as rising worries over coronavirus outbreak in Japan
and India increased safe haven demand for the greenback.  
    They also said the halt of a quick rise in U.S. treasury
yields would lead to the return of reflation trade, which could
put pressure on the dollar for the time being. 
    The dollar languished on Wednesday, hovering just above a
seven-week low with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the
currency's yield appeal. 
    The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major peers, was at 91.196 early in the Asian
trading day after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the
first time since March 3. It has declined 2.2% so far this
month. 
    "The yuan would passively appreciate given the weakness in
the dollar for the short term," said a trader at a foreign bank.
    The onshore yuan could strengthen to 6.45 if the dollar
index declines to around 90, Li Liuyang, chief forex analyst at
the financial market department of China Merchants Bank, said in
a report. 
    Li noted the yuan rise would slow down when it's back to
6.45, as the trend of the dollar and China's economic
fundamentals do not support a continued appreciation trend in
the Chinese currency. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.69, firmer than the previous day's
96.56. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6741, 2.54 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:29AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5046   6.5103    0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.499    6.5009    0.03%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.09%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.45%
 Spot change since 2005                27.35%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.69       96.56     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.248      91.221    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4984    0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6741    -2.54%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up