Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

China's yuan firms as dollar slips on spending talk

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on
Wednesday on a weaker dollar as U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee
Janet Yellen called for a big  stimulus package, while the
market looked for clues to the incoming U.S. administration's
China policy. 
    The U.S. dollar nursed losses and the euro hung on to gains
as investors' mood brightened in the wake of a
better-than-expected sentiment survey in Germany and big
spending talk from Janet Yellen. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4836 per dollar prior to market open, 47 pips firmer than
the previous fix of 6.4883. 
    The spot market opened at 6.4760 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4709 at midday, 91 pips firmer than the
previous late session close. 
    Traders said Yellen's spending talk boosted risk appetite,
while the focus shifted to the likely economic and China
policies of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
    Yellen urged lawmakers on Tuesday to "act big" on
coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits
far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden. 
    She said China was the United States' most important
strategic competitor and underscored the determination of the
Biden administration to crack down on what she called China's
"abusive, unfair and illegal practices."  
    Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said
on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in
taking a tougher approach to China.  
    Biden's choice for the top U.S. intelligence job Avril
Haines said the United States should take an "aggressive stance"
toward the threat posed by the aggressive and assertive China
that it faces today.
    "Basically, Sino-U.S. relations will not return to the
honeymoon period, and the Biden administration would probably
continue restrictions on Chinese companies, in particular in
telecommunication industry," said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at
brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai.  
    China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate
and household loans for a ninth straight month at its January
fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.88, firmer than the previous day's
95.73. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.371 from the
previous close of 90.421. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4701 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6146, -1.98 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 3:52AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4836   6.4883    0.07%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4709   6.48      0.14%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.20%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.89%
 Spot change since 2005                27.90%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.88       95.73     0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.371      90.421    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4701    0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6146    -1.98%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;
editing by Richard Pullin)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up