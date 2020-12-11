Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

China's yuan firms on stronger fixing; dollar in doldrums

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on
Friday, snapping three days of losses after the central bank set
a firmer fixing for the currency's daily trading band, and as
the dollar lingered near a two-and-a-half year low.
    Before the market open on Friday, the People's Bank of China
set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.5405 per dollar,
firmer than the previous fix of 6.5476. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.5400 per dollar and firmed
to 6.5395 by midday, 64 pips stronger than the late session
close on Thursday. The offshore yuan strengthened to
6.5235 by midday.
    Traders attributed the offshore yuan's premium of over its
onshore counterpart to dollar demand by onshore corporates that
is providing support for the dollar-yuan pair above the 6.5
level, particularly in an environment of geopolitical
uncertainty - in Europe as well as between the U.S. and China.
    "We need to wait for the outcome of Brexit talks. The yuan
will watch whether the dollar chooses a direction. There hasn't
been much strength behind rises recently," said a trader at a
Chinese bank. 
    China's yuan has also faced headwind recently from rising
Sino-U.S. tension as the administration of outgoing President
Donald Trump seeks to cement hardline policies against Beijing. 
    On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) said it had begun the process of revoking China Telecom's
authorization to operate in the United States.
    Also on Thursday, S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became
the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies
from its index products to comply with a Trump administration
executive order.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.642 from the
previous close of 90.763, near a 31-month trough as investors
bet on better returns in other currencies as the pandemic
recovery takes hold.    
    Analysts and investors widely expect the yuan to continue
rising in the medium term, helped by a weaker dollar and
investors seeking higher yielding yuan investments.
    "We're in a period where markets are very much focused on
potential for global economic growth... (and) volatility back at
near the post pandemic lows. That tends to cause those
currencies that benefit from those carry trade flows to
outperform as well," said Steven Dooley, APAC currency
strategist at Western Union Business Solutions in Melbourne.


    The yuan market at 4:06AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5405   6.5476    0.11%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5395   6.5459    0.10%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.02%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.48%
 Spot change since 2005                26.56%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.19       95.27     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.642      90.763    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5235    0.25%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6786    -2.07%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
   

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up