China's yuan firms on weaker dollar but renewed Sino-U.S. worries cap gains

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday on dollar weakness overnight and a stronger fixing, but trimmed early gains as tensions between Washington and Beijing ratcheted higher over national security legislation in Hong Kong. Worsening diplomatic frictions weighed on the spot yuan , which opened at 6.9920 per dollar after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily midpoint rate at 6.9982 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.9996. By midday, the currency was changing hands at 7.0028, just 47 pips stronger than Tuesday's late session close. Its offshore counterpart was also stronger at 7.0046 per dollar. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to end Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" in the city, and signed into law a bill to penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the city's new security law. China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing would impose retaliatory sanctions. The increase in Sino-U.S. tensions follows a spat over China's disputed claims in the South China Sea, which helped drive the yuan to its biggest daily drop against the dollar in three weeks on Tuesday. The yuan was nevertheless set for a firmer session after the U.S. dollar weakened overnight on news of a rise in U.S. inflation and progress in the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. A trader at a Chinese bank said that a stronger euro and weaker dollar pushed the yuan to open firmer, but that dollar demand was strong below the 7 yuan-per-dollar level. The trader said that risks in the Sino-U.S. relationship offset cautious market expectations for yuan appreciation based on flows into China's stock market, which has experienced a bull run in recent weeks, and widening spreads between Chinese and U.S. yields. "Right now everyone is worried about Sino-U.S. relations, it's impossible to predict if the tensions will rise further and this is a risk for the yuan," said another trader at a foreign bank. Lifted by the rising risk aversion, the global dollar index rose to 96.228 on Wednesday from the previous close of 96.154. The yuan market at 3:48AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9982 6.9996 0.02% Spot yuan 7.0028 7.0075 0.07% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.57% Spot change since 2005 18.19% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 92.49 92.51 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 96.228 96.154 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.0046 -0.03% * Offshore 7.139 -1.97% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; editing by Richard Pullin)