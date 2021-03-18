Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's yuan hits 1-week high, but rally slows as Sino-U.S. meet looms

    SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a
one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors cut
back their exposure to the safe-haven U.S. currency after the
Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest
rates.
    The Fed said the U.S. economy was heading for its strongest
growth in nearly 40 years, and pledged to keep the money spigot
flowing despite an expected surge in inflation.
    The dovish tone of the Fed pressured the dollar and lifted
the yuan. Prior to the market's open, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near one-week high
of 6.4859 per dollar, 119 pips or 0.18% firmer than the previous
fix of 6.4978. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4920 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4894, the strongest
level since March 12. By midday, it was changing hands at
6.4952, 100 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    Currency traders said some investors liquidated their long
dollar bets to staunch losses on fears the greenback could
weaken further. However, the yuan's gains were capped ahead of a
looming meeting between senior officials from Beijing and
Washington.
    "Asian currencies may see some inherent upside pressure from
spillover risk-on sentiment overnight," analysts at OCBC Bank
said in a note. 
    "However, eyes will be on the U.S.-China meeting – early
signs are not positive." 
    They added that the initial response in the offshore yuan
 would be closely watched, but most traders maintained
their expectations for the local unit to straddle the current
range of 6.45 to 6.55.
    Chinese diplomats will meet U.S. officials in Alaska on
March 18 and 19, marking the first high-level in-person contact
since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, and the tone of any
comments from the meeting could help market participants judge
the likely path that Sino-U.S. relations could take under the
new U.S. administration.
    By midday, the global dollar index traded at 91.516,
while the offshore yuan was changing hands at 6.4939
per dollar. 

    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4859   6.4978    0.18%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4952   6.5052    0.15%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.14%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.51%
 Spot change since 2005                27.42%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.78       96.88     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.516      91.372    0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4939    0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6732    -2.81%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
