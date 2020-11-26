Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan holds ground on dollar weakness

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on
Thursday, helped by broad weakness in the U.S. dollar. 
    The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday as downbeat U.S.
economic data and optimism about coronavirus vaccines prompted
investors to seek out riskier assets tied to global commodities
and emerging markets. 
    Sentiment toward the yuan rose as the dollar index
against a basket of six other currencies fell below 92
overnight, its lowest in more than two months, weighed down by e
expectations that the Federal Reserve's easy stance would keep
pressure on the U.S. currency. 
    The yuan might have appreciated by more had it not been for
the month end demand for the dollar, traders said.
    "If the dollar continues to fall, there is no reason for the
USD/CNY not to decline," said a trader at a Chinese bank. 
    U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may soon give markets a
better steer on how long they'll continue to buy bonds to
provide support to an economy under siege from a resurgence of
coronavirus infections and still struggling to recover from a
historic recession, minutes from their latest policy-setting
meeting show. 
    Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.5780 per dollar, 31 pips weaker
than the previous fix of 6.5749. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5650 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5675 at midday, -125 pips firmer than
the previous late session close and -0.16 percent away from the
midpoint. 
    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe
Biden on winning the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, voicing
hope for a healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, the
official Xinhua news agency reported. 
    Sino-U.S. relations deteriorated to their worst in decades
during incumbent U.S. President's Donald Trump's four years in
office, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and
technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.7, firmer than the previous day's
95.62. 
    The global dollar index was 91.937, slightly weaker
than  the previous close of 91.988. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5595 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.7321, -2.29 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 0416 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.578    6.5749    -0.05%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5675   6.58      0.19%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.16%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.03%
 Spot change since 2005                26.02%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.7        95.62     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.937      91.988    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5595    0.12%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7321    -2.29%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
