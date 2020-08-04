Market News
China's yuan inches higher, but Sino-U.S. woes cap gains

    SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan nudged higher
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, underpinned by rising
coronavirus deaths in the United States and slow progress on a
U.S. stimulus bill, though traders caution that Sino-U.S.
tensions will cap the upside.
     "The yuan is still fluctuating in a narrow range, which may
continue in the short term. After all, there is too much
uncertainty between China and the U.S., and we can't predict
other frictions," said a trader at a Chinese bank.
    Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at 6.9803
per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.998. 
    After opening at 6.9840 per dollar, spot yuan
moved up to 6.9807 by around midday, 12 pips stronger than
Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan changed
hands at 6.9822 per dollar around midday, largely steady from
the previous day's close.
    The Chinese bank trader said he maintained the weak-bias
view for the dollar over the short run, but believes the yuan
will struggle to rally amid an escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions.
    In the latest sign of animosity between Washington and
Beijing, the editor of a newspaper published by China's ruling
Communist Party's People's Daily warned on Tuesday that Beijing 
would retaliate if all Chinese journalists based in the U.S. are
forced to leave the country.
    Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said retaliation could
include targeting U.S. journalists based in Hong Kong.
    
    Hu's comments came amid a spat over the popular short-video
app TikTok, which U.S. officials have said presents a national
security risk due to the personal data it handles.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. government should
get a "substantial portion" of the sales price of TikTok's
American operations, and added that he will ban the service in
the United States on Sept. 15 without a sale.
    An editorial in China's official English-language China
Daily newspaper on Tuesday said China will not accept the
"theft" of a Chinese technology company.
    On Tuesday, the global dollar index fell to 93.511
from the previous close of 93.539, as investors weighed
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data against limited
progress in Washington toward the passage of fiscal stimulus.
    "Until U.S. economic activity returns to reasonable levels
and unemployment falls significantly, the Fed will maintain its
policy accommodation, driving exchange-traded funds to hold more
silver in a weak dollar scenario," analysts at UBS Wealth
Management said in a note.

    The yuan market at 4:18AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.9803   6.998     0.25%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.9807   6.9819    0.02%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.01%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.25%
 Spot change since 2005                18.56%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         91.68       91.76     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    93.511      93.539    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.9822    -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.1271    -2.06%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
  

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
