China's yuan inches higher, GDP data caps gains

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Thursday, to reflect some weakness in the
greenback in global markets, but gains were capped by a slightly
weaker-than-expected second quarter growth data.
    China's economy grew less robustly than expected in the
second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw
material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the
recovery momentum.
    "China's Q2 GDP showed that the cyclical rebound from the
pandemic has peaked. The future momentum will be more normalised
and also return to more structural factors as well," said Gary
Ng, economist for Asia-Pacific for Natixis in Hong Kong.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a more than one-week high of
6.464 per dollar, 166 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix
of 6.4806. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620
per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4602 before changing
hands at 6.4658 at midday, 32 pips firmer than the previous late
session close.    
    Traders said the yuan benefited from a retreat in the dollar
in morning trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome
Powell reassured that he was in no rush to tighten policy.

    Some currency traders said markets were still awaiting more
clues to justify whether the latest cut to Chinese banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was fine-tuning monetary policy
or kickstarting a more broad-based easing cycle to prop up the
economy.
    The PBOC partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans
earlier on Thursday, while keeping the interest rates unchanged,
the same day as a cut in the banks' RRR took effect.

    "By now, the market is likely to interpret China's RRR cut
as a hawkish cut," Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong
Kong, said in a note. 
    "We think the direction of diverging monetary policy between
China and the U.S. is clear, which should lead to a rebound in
USD/RMB (yuan) going into year-end," she added, expecting the
yuan to weaken to 6.6 per dollar at the end of this year.
    Despite the steady MLF rate on Thursday, China's surprise
RRR cut decision has fuelled speculation about further monetary
easing to underpin the economy. Some market watchers say a cut
in the country's benchmark loan prime rate may be next, possibly
as early as next week.
    By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.423,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4668 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.464    6.4806    0.26%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4658   6.469     0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.03%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.97%
 Spot change since 2005                28.00%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         98.34       98.36     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.423      92.399    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4668    -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.645     -2.72%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)
