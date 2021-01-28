China's yuan inches up as tight liquidity pushes interbank rates higher

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Thursday, as tight interbank liquidity heading into Lunar New Year pushed money markets rates higher, though gains were limited as a global stock market rout increased safe-harbour demand for assets like the dollar. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 per dollar, 180 pips weaker than the previous fix. The spot market opened at 6.4900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4789 at midday, 33 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4975 per dollar. On Thursday, China's central bank drained a net 150 billion yuan via open market operations. China's short-term money rates climbed higher on Thursday, driven by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank money market heading into the Lunar New Year holiday. The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market surged to 3.0042%, the highest since April 1, 2015. Traders said the yuan was pressured near the 6.5000 per dollar level, after the Federal Reserve's cautious comments overnight and a Wall Street stock rout that increased risk aversion. The Fed on Wednesday kept settings unchanged as expected but pledged to keep accommodative policies in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession. The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as the stock rout boosted safe-harbour demand. "With the CNH losing ground to above 6.50 handle, we turn more cautious on the RMB view in the near term. The fears of PBOC's de-leveraging could trigger the correction of China equities and discourage capital inflow for China stock markets," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a report. China's stock market fell on Thursday, with the blue-chip CSI300 retreating 2.4% by the midday break, prompting more than 6 billion yuan in outflows via the Stock Connect that links mainland and Hong Kong markets and allows foreign investors access to the A-share market. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.96, firmer than the previous day's 95.86. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6468, 2.44% away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4845 6.4665 -0.28% Spot yuan 6.4789 6.4822 0.05% Divergence from -0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.75% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.96 95.86 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.748 90.669 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4975 -0.29% * Offshore 6.6468 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)