China's yuan inches up as tight liquidity pushes interbank rates higher

    SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on
Thursday, as tight interbank liquidity heading into Lunar New
Year pushed money markets rates higher, though gains were
limited as a global stock market rout increased safe-harbour
demand for assets like the dollar.
    Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.4845 per dollar, 180 pips weaker
than the previous fix.
    The spot market opened at 6.4900 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4789 at midday, 33 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4975 per dollar.
    On Thursday, China's central bank drained a net 150 billion
yuan via open market operations.  
    China's short-term money rates climbed higher on Thursday,
driven by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank
money market heading into the Lunar New Year holiday.

    The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark
overnight repo traded in the interbank market
surged to 3.0042%, the highest since April 1, 2015.
    Traders said the yuan was pressured near the 6.5000 per
dollar level, after the Federal Reserve's cautious comments
overnight and a Wall Street stock rout that increased risk
aversion.
    The Fed on Wednesday kept settings unchanged as expected but
pledged to keep accommodative policies in place until there is a
full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.
    The dollar extended gains against most currencies on
Thursday as the stock rout boosted safe-harbour demand.
  
    "With the CNH losing ground to above 6.50 handle, we turn
more cautious on the RMB view in the near term. The fears of
PBOC's de-leveraging could trigger the correction of China
equities and discourage capital inflow for China stock markets,"
Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong
Kong, said in a report.  
    China's stock market fell on Thursday, with the blue-chip
CSI300 retreating 2.4% by the midday break, prompting
more than 6 billion yuan in outflows via the Stock Connect that
links mainland and Hong Kong markets and allows foreign
investors access to the A-share market.  
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.96, firmer than the previous day's
95.86. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6468, 2.44% away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
    
    The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4845   6.4665    -0.28%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4789   6.4822    0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.09%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.76%
 Spot change since 2005                27.75%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.96       95.86     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.748      90.669    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4975    -0.29%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6468    -2.44%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Sam Holmes)
