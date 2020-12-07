Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan pulls back from 2-1/2-year highs on Sino-U.S. tensions

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower on
Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions weighed on the currency and
pulled it back from a two-and-a-half-year high hit last week.
    The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at
least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in
Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in
Hong Kong, sources told Reuters.
    The yuan took a breather after hitting its highest since
June 2018 on Friday, but traders and analysts expected the
currency's rally to continue along with China's economic
rebound.
    In the latest sign of a steady economic recovery from
COVID-19, Chinese exports rose at the fastest pace since
February 2018 in November as a recovery in factory activity
outpaced those of major trading partners.
    Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set midpoint rate of the yuan's daily trading band at
6.5362 per dollar, its firmest level since June 26, 2018. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.5330 per dollar and
softened to 6.5344 by midday, 44 pips weaker than Friday's late
session close.
    Offshore yuan was flat from the previous day's
close at 6.517 per dollar. 
    "China trade data... shows a still very significant
improvement in exports, so I think at this stage renminbi
strength may not be very much a PBOC concern," said Ken Cheung,
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
    He said yuan strength had been primarily driven by a decline
in the U.S. dollar, and that the PBOC was more likely to be on
guard against indications of "herd behaviour", or strong
one-sided expectations of yuan appreciation.
    Chinese policymakers are comfortable with the yuan's recent
rise as the economic recovery accelerates and the central bank
gives the market greater leeway in setting the currency's value,
sources told Reuters last week.
    A trader at a foreign bank said the U.S. dollar had once
again entered a period of weakness, with the dollar index's
support at 90 unlikely to hold. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.715 on Monday from
the previous close of 90.83. 
    "The yuan is still appreciating overall, but is moving
relatively little against the dollar. With the U.S. dollar so
weak the yuan is likely to be biased toward further strength,"
the trader said.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6891.

    The yuan market at 4:20AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5362   6.5507    0.22%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5344   6.53      -0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.03%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.56%
 Spot change since 2005                26.66%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.42       95.36     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.735      90.83     -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.517     0.27%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6891    -2.29%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
  
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by
Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
