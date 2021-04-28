Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan slips, but seen resilient on economic outlook

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened
slightly on Wednesday, in spite of firmer central bank guidance,
as market participants awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4853 per dollar prior to market open, 71 pips firmer than
the previous fix of 6.4924 and the strongest such guidance since
March 12. 
    The spot market opened at 6.4880 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4868 at midday, 38 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.    
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4827 per dollar.
    The dollar, which gained against its peers for a third day,
is set to take its cues from the Federal Reserve's policy
statement and a speech by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. It
seeks to extend a recovery from an eight-week low touched
earlier in the week against a basket of currencies.
    Traders said the yuan remained rangebound as the dollar
index traded mainly below the 91 level ahead of the Fed
meeting, and the possibility could not be ruled out that the
dollar index continues to slide after the meeting. 
    "The recent yuan rebound was mainly due to the weakness in
the dollar index," said a trader at a foreign bank. "I believe
the dollar index would remain weak, giving the yuan appreciation
room."   
    Investors will be scrutinising the Fed's comments at the
close of its policy meeting later on Wednesday, for insight into
its thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the
financial system posed by soaring asset prices. 
    CIB Research said in a report the yuan would maintain
strength given the global resurgence of the coronavirus.
    The resilience of the Chinese economy will also bolster the
yuan. China's economic rebound from a pandemic-induced slump is
forecast to be the strongest this year, the Asian Development
Bank said on Wednesday. The economy was forecast to grow 8.1%,
driven by strong domestic demand and exports, before moderating
to 5.5% in 2022. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.72, firmer than 96.68 previously. 
    The global dollar index rose to 90.995 from the
previous close of 90.897. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6533, 2.53% away from the midpoint.
   
    The yuan market at 3:39AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4853   6.4924    0.11%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4868   6.483     -0.06%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.02%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.64%
 Spot change since 2005                27.59%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.72       96.68     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.995      90.897    0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4827    0.06%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6533    -2.53%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Josh Horwitz;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
