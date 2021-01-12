Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan strengthens on pre-holiday demand even as dollar firms

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up against
the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on demand for cash ahead of next
month's Lunar New Year holiday, even as expectations for huge
fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed yields higher and
supported the greenback.
    "In the near term the dollar-yuan pair will tend to be
rangebound. We need to keep an eye on the flow situation.
Recently when the dollar-yuan has rebounded we've seen some
dollar selling," said a trader at a Chinese bank. 
    A second trader at a Chinese bank said there was
considerable demand for yuan before the week-long Spring
Festival holiday, which begins on Feb. 11, which would limit the
yuan's reversal.
    Before the market open, the People's Bank of China
 set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band
 at 6.4823 per dollar, its weakest in a week.
    Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4770 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4712 at midday, 81 pips stronger than
the previous late session close. The offshore yuan
firmed to 6.4695 per dollar.
    Broader yuan gains were capped by a more robust dollar. The
dollar index stood at 90.560 on Tuesday, up 0.1% for the
day and 1.5% higher than a nearly three-year low touched last
week.
    President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with
his Democratic party in control of both houses of Congress, has
promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending, boosting
hopes for a recovery in the world's largest economy.

    The promise helped to push U.S. yields even higher after the
benchmark 10-year yield rose above 1% last week for
the first time since March. It stood at 1.1495% on Tuesday.
    Ming Ming, an analyst at CITIC Securities, said if the rise
in U.S. rates on the fiscal boost expectations is accompanied by
a global rebound, the spread between Chinese and U.S. rates is
more likely to remain wide, which should support the yuan.
    "But considering that a fundamental recovery of the U.S.
economy has not yet appeared, the epidemic is continuing
overseas and facing uncertainty domestically, there may not be a
coordinated global recovery," he said.
    "In this situation, the impact of a rising dollar and U.S.
yields is more likely to be seen in the weakening of emerging
market country's exchange rates, affecting the performance of
risk assets...and narrowing the China-U.S. spread."

    The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4823   6.4764    -0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4712   6.4793    0.13%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.17%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.88%
 Spot change since 2005                27.90%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.15       95.93     0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.566      90.475    0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4695    0.03%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6025    -1.82%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
