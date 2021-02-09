Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

China's yuan treads water ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan barely moved on
Tuesday, as trading remained thin ahead of the Chinese Lunar New
Year holiday, starting on Feb. 11. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4533 per dollar prior to market open, 145 pips firmer than
the previous fix of 6.4678. 
    The spot market opened at 6.4478 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4495 at midday, 7 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.  
    The offshore yuan was trading 6.44 per dollar. 
    The dollar languished near its lowest in a week on Tuesday
as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a
recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic
recovery in the United States than elsewhere.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.751 from the
previous close of 90.953.  
    "There is pressure for the yuan to strengthen due to the
renewed dollar weakness, though for the short term it would
depend on how the regulators perceive this," said a trader at a
Chinese bank. 
    China's central bank on Monday said its prudent monetary
policy would be flexible, targeted and appropriate, with no
sudden shifts, as it pledged to continue with interest rate
reform. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.8, weakening from the previous day's
96.85. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.611, -2.39 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4533   6.4678    0.22%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4495   6.4488    -0.01%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.06%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.22%
 Spot change since 2005                28.33%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.8        96.85     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.751      90.953    -0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.44      0.15%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.611     -2.39%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)
