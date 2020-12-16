Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China's yuan weakens as investors await policy clarity

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday despite a broadly weaker
greenback, continuing to consolidate following recent gains and
as traders awaited clear signals from U.S. and Chinese
policymakers.
    The weaker yuan came after a slightly stronger daily fixing
by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which set the midpoint for
the currency's daily trading band at 6.5355 per
dollar.
    Spot yuan opened at 6.5350 per dollar and was
trading at 6.5424 at midday, 34 pips weaker than Tuesday's
close. The offshore yuan traded at 6.5223 per dollar
from Tuesday's close of 6.5167. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.451 from the
previous close of 90.479. 
    "It seems the yuan's rise for the year has petered out,"
said a trader at a foreign bank. "Although the dollar index has
been biased weaker, the USD/CNY pair still faces strong
resistance around the 6.5 level. As for what comes next, I think
we'll need to watch the PBOC's thinking."
    China's central bank surprised markets on Tuesday with a
bigger-than-expected injection of medium-term funds, in what was
seen as a move to calm market nerves after a string of corporate
bond defaults. The injection countered expectations for tighter
monetary policy and pressured the yuan against the dollar.

    Investors are also closely watching events in Washington,
where congressional leaders on Tuesday began a meeting to
finalise $1.4 trillion in stimulus spending. The U.S. Federal
Reserve is also expected to keep its key overnight interest rate
pinned near zero on Wednesday and signal it will stay there for
years to come, following a two-day policy meeting.

    "Whatever the specifics of the outcome tomorrow we expect
the conclusion to be that the Fed will ensure accommodation is
maintained, thus providing the basis for the U.S. dollar to
weaken further in 2021," Marco Sun, chief financial markets
analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai said in a note.
    Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong,
said that while he expected the Fed to remain accommodative, it
would be to a lesser degree than over the past year and the
dollar would be likely to depreciate less quickly.
    "(The yuan) may surpass the key resistance level of  6.5
against the U.S. dollar ... but if we compare the upside level
in 2021 and 2020, I think that in 2021 the upside level will not
be as great."

    The yuan market at 4:15AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5355   6.5434    0.12%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5424   6.539     -0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.11%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.43%
 Spot change since 2005                26.51%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.19       95.17     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.451      90.479    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5223    0.31%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6744    -2.08%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; editing by
Richard Pullin)
