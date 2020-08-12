China's yuan weakens as market eyes weekend trade talks

Market News
    SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on
Wednesday as the dollar firmed, but it remained confined to a
tight range as market players awaited the outcome of trade
discussions between senior U.S. and Chinese officials this
weekend. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.9524 per dollar after the
People's Bank of China set the fixing for the currency's daily
trading band at 6.9597 per dollar, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.9711. 
    By midday, the unit was changing hands at 6.9525 per dollar,
62 pips weaker than Tuesday's late session close, while the
global dollar index, which measures the greenback against
global peers, rose to 93.853 from the previous close of 93.691.
    Top trade envoys from Beijing and Washington are set to meet
over videolink on Aug. 15 for a high-level review of the Phase 1
trade deal between their countries.
    The talks will take place amid rising tensions between the
United States and China. 
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his
relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping had soured due to
the COVID-19 pandemic, though a top White House economic adviser
said that the trade deal remains in "fine" shape.

    "The news flow has been pretty stable this week. It's
possible that the two sides want to have a good atmosphere for
the trade review this weekend, there probably won't be major
issues," said a trader at a foreign bank.
    He expected the yuan to track fluctuations in the U.S.
dollar index in the near term. Smooth trade talks between
Washington and Beijing could boost the currency, but any moves
would likely be limited, he said.
    The offshore yuan weakened 70 pips to 6.9495 per
dollar.
    Some market watchers continue to see upside for the yuan.
Analysts at China Construction Bank said in note that U.S.
federal fund futures pointed to extremely low U.S. rates
extending into next year, while China's economic recovery has
left room for the PBOC to adopt more flexible monetary policy.
    "In the near term, the renminbi's spread advantage will
continue," they said.
    On Wednesday, the spread of Chinese 10-year treasury bonds
over their U.S. equivalents was at 232 basis points, about 25
basis points off record highs touched in July.

    
