Asian Currency News

China's yuan weakens on dollar strength, Sino-U.S. tensions

    SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on
Friday and was set for a fifth week of losses as the greenback
gained ground and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed. 
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate
 at 6.5098 per dollar prior to the market open, 239
pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4859. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5130 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5138 at midday, 78 pips lower than the
previous late session close.  
    If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would post a weekly loss of 50 pips, its fifth
straight week of declines. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.515 per dollar.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar strengthened again on Friday,
supported by higher Treasury yields and falling stock markets,
as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's pushback
against expectations of any early interest-rate hikes.
  
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a
more than one-year peak of 1.754% overnight before easing to
1.715%, while Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower.
    Traders said the yield surge lifted the dollar and pressured
the A-share market and the yuan, which could test a recent low
hit on March 9. 
    "The yuan's appreciation increasingly loses momentum as the
dollar index and the U.S. treasury yield rise," said a trader at
Chinese bank. 
    Dollar-denominated assets would become more attractive if
their return rises faster than similar assets of other
economies, CITIC Securities analysts said in a report. 
    The U.S. 10-year yield is expected to rise back to 2% or
higher sooner or later as long as the U.S. economy and inflation
expectations are strong enough, the brokerage added. 
    Adding to the pressure on the yuan were worries over
Sino-U.S. tensions. 
    The United States and China issued sharp rebukes of each
others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the
Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations
of the two global rivals on rare public display during the
meeting's opening session in Alaska.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.72, flat with the previous day's 96.72.
    The global dollar index rose to 91.861 from the
previous close of 91.828. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6975, 2.80 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.

    The yuan market at 3:40AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5098   6.4859    -0.37%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5138   6.506     -0.12%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.06%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.22%
 Spot change since 2005                27.06%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.72       96.72     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.861      91.828    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.515     -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6975    -2.80%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
