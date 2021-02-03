Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's yuan weakens, state banks seen buying dollars ahead of Lunar New Year

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened against a
broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday, as state banks bought the
greenback and yuan liquidity improved ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, which begins on Feb. 11.
    "State banks are buying dollars to offset heavier seasonal
corporate dollar selling ahead of the holiday. That's why the
yuan is sticking to 6.46 per dollar this week, no matter how the
dollar index moves," said a trader at a Chinese bank. 
    "But it is hard to explain why they are buying at 6.46."
    Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at
6.4669 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4736. 
    Spot yuan opened at 6.4545 per dollar and
softened to 6.4596 at midday, 30 pips weaker than Tuesday's late
session close. 
    The offshore yuan eased to 6.463 per dollar from a
close of 6.4595 Tuesday. 
    A private sector survey released on Wednesday showed China's
country's services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine
months in January.
    Despite slower growth, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has
refrained this year from making substantial liquidity injections
before the Lunar New Year holiday, which some analysts interpret
as an attempt to limit financial risks. That has helped to drive
interbank rates to multi-year highs in recent days, lifting the
yuan.
    But rates eased after the PBOC made a large injection on
Tuesday, and were lower still on Wednesday despite a small
drain. 
    The one-week Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate
(SHIBOR) fell to 2.146% on Wednesday, its lowest
since Jan. 15.
    "We expect the PBOC to ease the tight liquidity situation in
the next couple of weeks and interbank rates to return to more
desirable levels," Nomura analysts said in a note.
    The yuan was also pressured by a broadly firmer dollar,
after Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Congress moved toward
advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion
coronavirus aid plan without Republican support.
    The global dollar index was at 91.05, having touched
a two-month high of 91.283 in the previous session. 

    
    The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4669   6.4736    0.10%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4596   6.4566    -0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.11%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.06%
 Spot change since 2005                28.13%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.72       96.62     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.05       91.096    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.463     -0.05%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6173    -2.27%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Winni
Zhou; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
