CORRECTED-China's yuan softens as c.bank hints at preference for slower gains

    SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened on
Wednesday, continuing its walk back from a strong rally early in
the week, after the country's central bank appeared to signal a
preference for a more moderate pace of appreciation.
    The yuan shot up 1% against the U.S. dollar on Monday,
building on a near 7% rise in 2020, and looked set to add to
gains on Tuesday before state banks were seen buying dollars in
the onshore spot market to rein in the local currency's rally.

    On Tuesday evening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
announced it would raise its macro prudential adjustment
coefficient for domestic firms making overseas loans.

    Wei He, an analyst at research firm Gavekal in Beijing,
called the announcement "a classic piece of indirect currency
intervention."
    "In theory, the rule change could increase buying of foreign
currency and thus offset some appreciation pressure. But since
the mechanism is indirect and slow-acting, the market effect
comes mostly through the central bank signaling its
preferences," he said, adding that small interventions "are more
likely to slow than stop currency gains."
    Wednesday's weaker yuan came despite a stronger fixing of
the official midpoint of the currency's daily trading band
. The PBOC fixed the rate at 6.4604 per dollar prior
to the market open on Wednesday, its firmest level since June
20, 2018, but slightly weaker than expected.
    In spot trading, the yuan opened at 6.4337 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.4594 at midday, 44 pips
weaker than Tuesday's late session close.
    The offshore yuan also weakened to trade at 6.4429.
    Despite the pull-back from Monday's gains, the yuan remains
up more than 1% against the dollar for the week, and traders say
they expect its steady march upward to resume.
    "Before Spring Festival, there's still likely room for
appreciation. Now feels like an appropriate opportunity to enter
the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank.
    China's week-long Spring Festival holiday to celebrate the
Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 11.
    The yuan was boosted last year by a widening yield advantage
in Chinese debt over other developed markets and the economy's
rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the dollar has
been hobbled by expectations the United States would announce
more stimulus programmes.
    On Wednesday, a private sector survey showed China's
services sector activity continued to expand in December, albeit
at a slower pace amid sporadic coronavirus outbreaks.

    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), watched as a gauge of market expectations
of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5855 on Wednesday.

    The yuan market at 4:06AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4604   6.476     0.24%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4594   6.455     -0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.02%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       7.80%
 Spot change since 2005                28.13%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.79       95.86     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    89.583      89.474    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4429    0.26%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.5855    -1.90%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by
Kim Coghill)
