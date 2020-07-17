CORRECTED-Yuan retreats as China's stocks tire of rallying, U.S. pressure builds

(Corrects to state China's stock market fell the most since Feb on Thursday, not that it snapped a long rally, in third paragraph) HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - The yuan edged down on Friday as the Chinese stock market gave up more gains from a long rally on worries that Beijing may start to scale back policy support and as Washington ramped up political pressure amid worsening U.S-Sino relations. The onshore yuan weakened 0.16% to 7 per U.S. dollar by 0411 GMT, while the offshore yuan was just 0.02% softer at 6.9985 per dollar. The global dollar index was pretty much flat at 96.269. The Chinese stock market extended its fall on Friday. It fell the most since February on Thursday as investors cooled their buying spree on signs of policy tightening after better-than-expected economic numbers. "Going forward, there may not be as much hot money coming in, when other markets and global economy are also recovering," said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong. Tense U.S.-China relations also weighed on the yuan. The Trump administration may ban all members of China's ruling Communist Party and their families from traveling to the United States, while the U.S. Attorney General called companies such as Disney "pawns of Chinese influence". "Although China became first major economy to expand since the coronavirus, investors could not shake off the rapid deterioration in US-China relations," analysts at DBS wrote in a note on Friday. The onshore yuan is set to end the week flat, while the offshore yuan is just 0.2% firmer than in the previous week. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0043 per dollar prior to Friday's market open, slightly softer than the Reuters estimate of 6.9957. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.0043 6.9913 -0.19% Spot yuan 7 6.9891 -0.16% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.53% Spot change since 2005 18.24% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 92.67 92.59 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 96.269 96.277 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9985 0.02% * Offshore 7.1269 -1.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Noah Sin)