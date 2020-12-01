Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

Offshore yuan rebounds on upbeat factory survey

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday,
with the offshore unit rebounding after a three-day retreat as
an upbeat manufacturing survey pointed to a continued recovery
in the world's second-largest economy. 
    Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the
fastest pace in a decade in November, a private business survey
showed on Tuesday. 
    Official data on Monday showed China's factory activity
expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in
November, while growth in the services sector also hit a
multi-year high.  
    Analysts said continued economic recovery from coronavirus
disruptions, better COVID-19 containment and steady capital
inflows have supported the yuan in recent months. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5692 per dollar
at midday, 158 pips firmer than the previous close of 6.5850,
after falling for the past three sessions. 
    Prior to the onshore market's open, the People's Bank of
China set the midpoint rate at 6.5921 yuan per
dollar, 139 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.5782. 
    In spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5800 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.5770 at midday, 22 pips
firmer than the previous late session close. 
    The onshore yuan has strengthened more than 8% since late
May, and has logged six consecutive monthly gains since then,
the longest monthly winning streak since late 2014. 
    Traders said the yuan could strengthen further after a
short-term consolidation, as the dollar would remain weak due to
expectations of more easing policies from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.  
    A slowing recovery and a surging pandemic mean the United
States is entering a "challenging" few months, with the
potential deployment of a vaccine still facing the hurdles of
production and mass distribution before its impact on the
economy becomes clear, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Monday.
  
    Increased global risk appetite in December as a result of
vaccine progress could further pressure the greenback, while the
dollar index tends to be weak in December, China Zheshang Bank
analysts said in a report.  
    "The USD/CNY could trade in a range of 6.5-6.6 in December,
and could further test the level of 6.4-6.45, if the 6.5 level
is broken through." 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.47, firmer than the previous day's
95.3. 
    The global dollar index fell to 91.821 from the
previous close of 91.949. 

    The yuan market at 4:03AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5921   6.5782    -0.21%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.577    6.5792    0.03%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.23%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       5.87%
 Spot change since 2005                25.84%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.47       95.3      0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.821      91.949    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5675    0.14%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7482    -2.31%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Hanxiao and Andrew Galbraith)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up