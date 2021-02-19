Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan bounces from 3-week low, market eyes Sino-U.S. relations

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced from a
three-week low on Friday, underpinned by broad dollar weakness.
    Traders expect corporate dollar demand and developments in 
Sino-U.S. relations to bring some volatility to the Chinese
currency in the near term.
    The dollar suffered its biggest loss in 10 days on
Friday after disappointing U.S. labour market data bruised
optimism for a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4624 per dollar, 88
pips or 0.14% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4536. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4731 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday,
172 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    The spot yuan hit a low of 6.4888 a day earlier, the weakest
level since Jan. 28.
    Several traders said the sudden weakness in the Chinese
currency that emerged late Thursday was largely driven by
seasonal dollar purchases by oil firms to settle their payments.
    They expected heavier corporate dollar demand as business
picked up again after the long Lunar New Year holiday.
    Separately, market attention has shifted to Sino-U.S.
relations, which have been a major factor influencing the yuan
over the past few years.
    Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president
with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat
the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and
counter the challenge posed by China.
    "The market will be closely watching the G7 summit to
reassess its earlier position that a Biden administration would
be better for U.S.-China relations," analysts at DBS said in a
note.
    The global dollar index stood at 90.639 by midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4645 per
dollar. 

    The yuan market at 0403 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4624   6.4536    -0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4716   6.4888    0.27%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.14%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.88%
 Spot change since 2005                27.89%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.37       96.54     -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.639      90.564    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4645    0.11%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6381    -2.65%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
