August 13, 2020 / 5:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yuan briefly hits 5-mth high but pares gains as Sino-U.S trade meeting looms

4 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The yuan briefly hit a
five-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday before
giving back all the day's gains on nervousness ahead of
Sino-U.S. trade discussions later this week.
    Top officials from both sides will hold a videoconference on
Saturday to review their Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.
    Despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over
Hong Kong and other issues, traders said comments by top White
House economic adviser Larry Kudlow were supporting market
sentiment.
    Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday that the trade deal was in
"fine" shape and China was continuing to buy U.S. goods,
particularly commodities.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9429 per dollar,
168 pips or 0.24% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9597. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.9312 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.9301 at one point, the
strongest level since March 9. 
    But by midday, it was changing hands at 6.9411, 28 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
    Several traders said the currency market was unwilling to
test firmer levels for the time being amid huge uncertainty over
Sino-U.S. relations.
    "U.S.-China tension is the most significant short-term
headwind (for the yuan), which may deteriorate further in the
coming two to three months," Wang Tao, chief China economist at
UBS, said in a note.
    "The de-coupling pressure may risk China's access to
technology frontier and dampen long-term growth potential.
Diversification needs of China's domestic entities may persist,
leading to continued capital outflows."
    Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing
sources, that Chinese trade negotiators also were likely to
bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat. Last week, U.S.
President Donald Trump unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with
the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing
app TikTok.
    The global dollar index fell to 93.264 at midday from
the previous close of 93.364. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9393 per dollar
as of midday.
    China will release a raft of data on Friday that is expected
to show its economic recovery is building momentum, with
industrial output and investment picking up speed and consumer
spending possibly rising for the first time this year. 
    
    The yuan market at 0401 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.9429   6.9597    0.24%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.9411   6.9383    -0.04%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.03%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.32%
 Spot change since 2005                19.24%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         92.13       92.18     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    93.264      93.364    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.9393    0.03%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.0983    -2.19%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
