Yuan climbs on vaccine progress but soft inflation caps gains

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday as reports of vaccine progress boosted investor risk appetite but gains were curbed by soft inflation data and the central bank's attempt to reduce liquidity. Lifting global sentiment was news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a major victory in the war against a pandemic. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5897 per dollar prior to market open, 226 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.6123 and its strongest level since June 27, 2018. The spot market opened at 6.6175 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6058 at midday, 222 pips firmer than the previous late session close. But gains in the yuan were capped by rising borrowing costs in the interbank market, as some market participants interpreted tighter liquidity as a sign of authorities' low tolerance for fast rallies. As such, traders refrained from testing new highs in the local unit. "The PBOC has drained cash from money market recently. It is quite an obvious signal that the authorities are attempting to ease the pace of yuan appreciation," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the overnight tenor rose to 2.333% on Tuesday, the highest level since Oct. 28. The yuan rose to a more than 28-month high against an easing dollar on Monday, underpinned by improving market sentiment as investors welcomed Joe Biden's election as U.S. president. "The yuan's appreciation trend is yet to be over and it probably would rise above 6.5 per dollar thanks to China's solid economic fundamentals, historically high U.S.-China interest rate spread and potential weakness in the greenback," CIB Research said in a note. The currency's climb on Tuesday was also contained by downbeat inflation data. China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, weighed by soft demand for fuel even as the country's trade and manufacturing sectors staged impressive recoveries from their COVID-19 slump. China's new bank loans are expected to fall sharply in October from the previous month, but are likely to be higher than a year earlier, as the central bank maintains policy support for the economy because of the global pandemic. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.62, weaker than the previous day's 96.01. The global dollar index fell to 92.642 from the previous close of 92.74. The offshore yuan was at 6.5954 per dollar. The yuan market at 0423 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5897 6.6123 0.34% Spot yuan 6.6058 6.628 0.34% Divergence from 0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 5.41% Spot change since 2005 25.29% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.62 96.01 -0.4 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.642 92.74 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5954 0.16% * Offshore 6.7652 -2.59% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)