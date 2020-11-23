Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan eases as fresh Sino-U.S. barbs weigh on post-election rally

    SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The yuan edged lower against
the dollar on Monday as fresh tensions between Beijing and
Washington sapped appetite for the Chinese currency, even as
investors eyed longer-term prospects of improving ties under a
Biden presidency.
    The Trump administration is looking at moves that would
restrict 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies from buying a
range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of
the list of firms seen by Reuters.
    Sino-U.S. disputes have been among the key factors weighing
on the currency since the outbreak of the trade war in 2018, but
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's winning of the
presidential election has relieved markets and pushed the yuan
to 29-month high this month.
    The spot market opened at 6.5510 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5642 at midday, 20 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    "At this point, Biden and his team have yet to make a clear
statement on U.S.-China relations," said Li Liuyang, chief
currency analyst at China Merchants Bank.
    "But judging from the current situation, Biden may not be
able to immediately make friendly moves such as tariff cuts as
market had expected," he said, adding the bilateral relations
would remain an important influence on the yuan.
    However, some traders expect the weakness to be short-lived
as the signing of a China-backed trade pact and recent upbeat
economic data should lend long-term support for the yuan.
    "The primary drivers of RMB appreciation around yuan
internationalization and China's growth leadership should
continue to keep traders selling into USD/CNH upticks while
keeping yuan on an appreciation path," Stephen Innes, chief
global markets strategist at Axi, said in a note.
    Separately, the yuan's value against a basket of 24
currencies created by the China Foreign Exchange Trading System,
or CFETS, rose to 95.83 as of last Friday, the
highest since April 2018.
    Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said the
rises in the CFETS index suggested the PBOC was not "interested"
in reining in yuan strength.
    "(The PBOC) is now leaving it to market forces," Wu said.
    "Expect the (USD/CNY) downward drift to resume after a
period of consolidation."
    The CFETS index is only published on a weekly and monthly
basis.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.5719 per dollar, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.5786. 
    The global dollar index fell to 92.263 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5555 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5719   6.5786    0.10%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5642   6.5622    -0.03%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.12%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.08%
 Spot change since 2005                26.09%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.01       95.8      0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.263      92.326    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5555    0.13%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7354    -2.43%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
