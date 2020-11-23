Yuan eases as fresh Sino-U.S. barbs weigh on post-election rally

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The yuan edged lower against the dollar on Monday as fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington sapped appetite for the Chinese currency, even as investors eyed longer-term prospects of improving ties under a Biden presidency. The Trump administration is looking at moves that would restrict 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list of firms seen by Reuters. Sino-U.S. disputes have been among the key factors weighing on the currency since the outbreak of the trade war in 2018, but Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's winning of the presidential election has relieved markets and pushed the yuan to 29-month high this month. The spot market opened at 6.5510 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5642 at midday, 20 pips weaker than the previous late session close. "At this point, Biden and his team have yet to make a clear statement on U.S.-China relations," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. "But judging from the current situation, Biden may not be able to immediately make friendly moves such as tariff cuts as market had expected," he said, adding the bilateral relations would remain an important influence on the yuan. However, some traders expect the weakness to be short-lived as the signing of a China-backed trade pact and recent upbeat economic data should lend long-term support for the yuan. "The primary drivers of RMB appreciation around yuan internationalization and China's growth leadership should continue to keep traders selling into USD/CNH upticks while keeping yuan on an appreciation path," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said in a note. Separately, the yuan's value against a basket of 24 currencies created by the China Foreign Exchange Trading System, or CFETS, rose to 95.83 as of last Friday, the highest since April 2018. Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said the rises in the CFETS index suggested the PBOC was not "interested" in reining in yuan strength. "(The PBOC) is now leaving it to market forces," Wu said. "Expect the (USD/CNY) downward drift to resume after a period of consolidation." The CFETS index is only published on a weekly and monthly basis. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5719 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5786. The global dollar index fell to 92.263 at midday, when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5555 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5719 6.5786 0.10% Spot yuan 6.5642 6.5622 -0.03% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 6.08% Spot change since 2005 26.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 96.01 95.8 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.263 92.326 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5555 0.13% * Offshore 6.7354 -2.43% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)