Yuan eases as new COVID strain underpins dollar

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Wednesday in holiday-thinned trading, tracking strength in the U.S. dollar in overseas markets, as concerns that a new coronavirus strain will slow the global economic recovery fuelled safe-haven demand. The dollar held gains against major peers as concerns about the coronavirus variant raging in Britain dampened optimism about a U.S. stimulus bill that Congress passed overnight. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.5558 per dollar, 171 pips or 0.26% weaker than the previous fix of 6.5387. In the spot market, onshore spot yuan opened at 6.5496 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5508 at midday, 79 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Investors started to reduce their exposures ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday and trading became thin. The spot price swung in a very tight range of about 70 pips in the morning session. Currency traders said the yuan was largely tracking the dollar's movements in global markets, with some local market participants already away for vacation and many refraining from making huge bets. "The market is likely to stay where it is in the near-term," said a trader at a Chinese bank. A second trader at a Chinese bank said the new COVID-19 strain has affected risk appetite but was unlikely to reverse the weak dollar trend. Separately, policy sources told Reuters that China's central bank will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent it from tightening any time soon. The global dollar index fell to 90.446 at midday, when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5413 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5558 6.5387 -0.26% Spot yuan 6.5508 6.5429 -0.12% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 6.30% Spot change since 2005 26.34% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.24 95.16 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.446 90.466 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5413 0.15% * Offshore 6.6934 -2.06% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Stephen Coates)