US Dollar Report

Yuan eases as new COVID strain underpins dollar

    SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Wednesday in
holiday-thinned trading, tracking strength in the U.S. dollar in
overseas markets, as concerns that a new coronavirus strain will
slow the global economic recovery fuelled safe-haven demand.
    The dollar held gains against major peers as concerns
about the coronavirus variant raging in Britain dampened
optimism about a U.S. stimulus bill that Congress passed
overnight.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.5558
per dollar, 171 pips or 0.26% weaker than the previous fix of
6.5387. 
    In the spot market, onshore spot yuan opened at
6.5496 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5508 at midday, 79
pips weaker than the previous late session close.
    Investors started to reduce their exposures ahead of the
Christmas and New Year holiday and trading became thin. The spot
price swung in a very tight range of about 70 pips in the
morning session.
    Currency traders said the yuan was largely tracking the
dollar's movements in global markets, with some local market
participants already away for vacation and many refraining from
making huge bets.
    "The market is likely to stay where it is in the near-term,"
said a trader at a Chinese bank. 
    A second trader at a Chinese bank said the new COVID-19
strain has affected risk appetite but was unlikely to reverse
the weak dollar trend.
    Separately, policy sources told Reuters that China's central
bank will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool
credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a
pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent
it from tightening any time soon.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.446 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5413 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0405 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5558   6.5387    -0.26%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5508   6.5429    -0.12%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.08%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.30%
 Spot change since 2005                26.34%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.24       95.16     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.446      90.466    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5413    0.15%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6934    -2.06%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Stephen Coates)
